Teen charged in vehicle break-ins, car thefts

By Donald Eng on April 24, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Stratford teen has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in town. A second suspect remains at large.

According to police, a Jerusalem Hill resident called to report two males attempting to enter parked cars shortly before 5 a.m. When police arrived, the resident directed them to where he had seen the two running. Police then located a 17-year-old suspect hiding in a driveway. The other suspect managed to evade capture.

Officers determined both subjects had arrived in a vehicle that had been stolen from Stratford and left nearby. Several additional vehicle keys were found and further investigation has linked one of those keys to a second stolen vehicle.

The Seventeen year-old juvenile was charged with criminal trespass, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and was referred to Juvenile Court. Trumbull detectives are continuing to investigate in order to identify the second suspect and possibly identify other vehicles involved.

