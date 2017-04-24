Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

Trumbull Times

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on April 18 saw Team 15’s (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) lead cut to eight points.

Angelo Grande had the high single game scratch of 237.

Carl Bluestein had the three game series scratch of 646.

Richard Knopf had the single game with handicap of 276 and the series with handicap of 749.

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 199.93, with Angelo Grande at 199.09.

Dave Martini holds the high individual point leader with 115 point.

The Friday League on April 21 at the Nutmeg Lanes, Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) increased its first place lead to 15 points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

John Campbell had a big day with the high scratch single of 277, the single game with handicap of 326 (a new season high) and the series with handicap of 795.

Rich Schwam had the series scratch high of 661.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 209.

