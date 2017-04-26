Trumbull Times

Trumbull libraries offering the following programs and events

By Julie Miller on April 26, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Health Resources and Database Discovery — Friday, April 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us as we showcase the TLS health information resources, including Health and Wellness Resource Center, CT Physician Profiles, and many more. Lecture demonstration. Register. Free.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, May 3, noon-1 p.m. April’s title is Empire of Blue Water: Captain Morgan’s Great Pirate Army, the Epic Battle for the Americas, and the Catastrophe That Ended the Outlaws’ Bloody Reign, by Stephan Talty. Bring your lunch. Drop in.

Upcoming: Exposing the Hidden Job Market — Evening Career Lecture. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in craft — All Ages. Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, May 1, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, May 3, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Ages birth to 8. Wednesday, May 3, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, May 4, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.

