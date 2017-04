St. Joseph’s girls lacrosse team defeated Kennedy Catholic-Somers, 11-3, in New York on Saturday.

The Cadets improved to 6-2.

Kate Condron and Lillie Ivanovich scored three goals each.

Maddie Dunkel, Amanda Lopez, Kylie Lucifora and Annie McNeil all had netfinders.

Abbey Ivanovich had two assists.

Dunkel and Lillie Ivanovich had one assist each.

Erin Owens had seven saves and Abby Lambert made two stops.