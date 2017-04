St. Joseph’s girls lacrosse team went on the road to defeat the Norwalk Bears, 12-11, on Thursday.

Kate Condron scored five goals and had an assists for the Cadets.

Lillie Ivanovich and Jettke Gray each had two goals.

Maddie Dunkel, Amanda Lopez and Mia Trafecante also scored goals.

Abbey Ivanovich had three assists.

Gray and Lillie Ivanovich had two assists each.

Dunkel and Lopez had assists.

Erin Owens made 10 saves.