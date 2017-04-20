YMCA Healthy Kids Day next week

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA is planning a free community event April 29 from 10 a.m.-1p.m., to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The day-long event features activities such as Fire Department equipment demonstrations, martial arts and gymnastic demonstrations, face painting, summer camp and swim lesson information, plus raffles and a youth burpee challenge to help motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.

Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,600 YMCAs across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically – this summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.

As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on “charging” kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.

“When a child is healthy, happy, motivated, and excited, something amazing is inevitably going to happen,” said Matt LaPrino, Operations Director of the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA. “We see the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find the potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y urges families to strive to have five servings of fruit and vegetables a day, and to try at least one new fruit or vegetable each month; foster a passion for books and reading; participate in community or charity athletic events as a family, volunteer together, and make sleep a priority.

Healthy Kids Day takes place at 20 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information, contact 203-445-9633 or visit lakewoodtrumbullymca.org.