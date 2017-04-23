Trumbull Times

Trumbull Library One Book, One Town contest winners announced

By Julie Miller on April 23, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Essay contest winners pose with OBOT committee member Diane Strever: Ava Meagher, Bobby Welch, Abigail Horan, Sophia Pucci, Guliana Clericuzio, and Maura Brunt.

The 2017 One Book, One Town (OBOT) essay contest winners were announced by the committee and prizes were awarded to the six winners last Wednesday, April 19, at the Trumbull Library, main branch on 33 Quality St.

Winners included: Grade K: Guliana Clericuzio, Jane Ryan; grade 1: Abigail Horan, Daniels Farm; grade 2: Maura Brunt, Frenchtown; grade 4: Sophia Pucci, Frenchtown; grade 5: Bobby Welch, Jane Ryan; and grade 6: Ava Meagher, Hillcrest. No entries were submitted for grade 3.

The One Book, One Town committee sponsored the essay contest for all Trumbull school-aged children in grades K-8. The subject of this opinion essay was, “If you had a parent elected as President of the United States, would you or would you not want to grow up in the White House?”

The student essays were judged on the strength of overall structure (leads, transitions, endings, organization); development (elaboration, craft); and conventions (spelling, punctuation). All research materials were included in the final entries.

The team of judges included a representative from the Trumbull school system, the One Book, One Town committee, and the Trumbull Library. The book White House Kids: The Perks, Pleasures, Problems and Pratfalls of the Presidents’ Children, by Joe Rhatigan, donated to all Trumbull grammar and middle school libraries by Diane Strever, was available for participants to use as a reference material in preparing the essay.

All student winners received a gift certificate to Linda’s Story Time in Monroe.

The six winning essays are currently on display at the Trumbull Library main branch.

The 2017 One Book, One Town community read was Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss. The essay contest was part of the library programming created to engage the community in topics from the year’s book selection. This year marks the eighth year for the One Book, One Town program.

Related posts:

  1. Essay contest submissions due by March 4 to Trumbull Library
  2. Culinary students prepared pastries for movie goers at Trumbull Library
  3. Styles of the First Ladies fashion talk at Trumbull Library
  4. Trumbull High School Culinary Arts students highlighted

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph earns out-of-state victory
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress