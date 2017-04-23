Trumbull Library One Book, One Town contest winners announced

The 2017 One Book, One Town (OBOT) essay contest winners were announced by the committee and prizes were awarded to the six winners last Wednesday, April 19, at the Trumbull Library, main branch on 33 Quality St.

Winners included: Grade K: Guliana Clericuzio, Jane Ryan; grade 1: Abigail Horan, Daniels Farm; grade 2: Maura Brunt, Frenchtown; grade 4: Sophia Pucci, Frenchtown; grade 5: Bobby Welch, Jane Ryan; and grade 6: Ava Meagher, Hillcrest. No entries were submitted for grade 3.

The One Book, One Town committee sponsored the essay contest for all Trumbull school-aged children in grades K-8. The subject of this opinion essay was, “If you had a parent elected as President of the United States, would you or would you not want to grow up in the White House?”

The student essays were judged on the strength of overall structure (leads, transitions, endings, organization); development (elaboration, craft); and conventions (spelling, punctuation). All research materials were included in the final entries.

The team of judges included a representative from the Trumbull school system, the One Book, One Town committee, and the Trumbull Library. The book White House Kids: The Perks, Pleasures, Problems and Pratfalls of the Presidents’ Children, by Joe Rhatigan, donated to all Trumbull grammar and middle school libraries by Diane Strever, was available for participants to use as a reference material in preparing the essay.

All student winners received a gift certificate to Linda’s Story Time in Monroe.

The six winning essays are currently on display at the Trumbull Library main branch.

The 2017 One Book, One Town community read was Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss. The essay contest was part of the library programming created to engage the community in topics from the year’s book selection. This year marks the eighth year for the One Book, One Town program.