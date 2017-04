St. Joseph pounded out 20 hits in winning an 18-2 FCIAC road decision from Greenwich on Wednesday.

The Cadets are 4-4 overall and 4-1 in the FCIAC.

Greenwich is 4-5.

St. Joseph’s Jo Hillman and Melissa Bike both reached the 100 hit plateau.

Kayla Giacobbe had three hits, including a triple and four RBIs.

Greenwich’s Emma Beinskin had two hits and an RBI.

SJ 420 033 6. 18 20 1

GH 010 000 1. 2 5 3

Homerun: Hillman

Batteries:

SJ: Payton Doiron (W) and Jo Hillman

GW: Prieto and Beinskin