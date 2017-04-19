Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph slugs way past Greenwich, 14-2

By Trumbull Times on April 19, 2017 in FCIAC, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph pounded out a 14-2 FCIAC baseball win over Greenwich High in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Jimmy Evans had two of St. Joseph’s 11 hits.

He drove in three runs and scored twice.

Neil Velasquez had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Al Paolozzi had two hits and reached base all five times.

Winning pitcher Ben Talbot finished with seven strikeouts.

Greenwich’s Connor Langan had an RBI single

Greenwich 0 0 2 0 0 0 0—2  3  1

St Joseph 3 0 1 6 0 4 X–14  11  0

Battery:  (StJ) Ben Talbot (Win 2-1), Antonio Ferraro (7) and Zach Dunkel; (GHS) Anthony Ferraro (Loss), Henry Quinlan (4), Simon Bass (4), Andrew Desino (5), Henry Saleeby (5) and Christian Perez, Hayden Kistler (5)

2B: (GHS) Columbo; (StJ) Paolini, Evans, Velasquez, Pagliarini and Paolozzi

Records: (StJ) 5-3, 3-2 FCIAC; Greenwich 2-5, 2-2 FCIAC

