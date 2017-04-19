Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Trumbull defeats Warde in five games

By Trumbull Times on April 19, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde in five games on Wednesday.

Will DeFusco had 15 service points, including two aces, with 13 kills in the Eagles’ 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory.

J.J. Pfohl had 11 kills and seven blocks, as Trumbull improved to 3-2.

Matt Yellen had 11 digs, 10 service points and three aces.

Dan Folchick had eight kills, four digs and seven service points.

Fairfield’s Andrew Baratz had 37 assists and 14 service points.

Josh Taylor had 14 kills.

Guilherme Lima had 15 kills and nine digs.

