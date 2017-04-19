Boys track: Trumbull Eagles win first three meets

The Trumbull High boys track team defeated Ridgefield (96-54) and Westhill (97-53) on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Coach Nick Banks said, “I think the team is well balanced and deep this year. We always try to cover all of the events both on the track and in the field. Because of this we usually have a deep team that can compete with any team in the FCIAC.”

The Eagles were led by seniors Thang Dao, Colin McLevy and Tyler Gleen, each competing in multiple events with positive results.

Dao won the 100 (11:53) and 200 (23.62) and was a part of the 4×400 relay (3:29).

Gleen won the 400 (50.72) and anchored both the 4×800 (8:33.6) and 4×400 relay.

McLevy scored points in the 110 high hurdles (17.7), triple jump (37’2”) and 300 hurdles (43.55).

Jack Jones was first in the long jump (21’1”).

Tyler Rubush won the 1600 (4:39).

Sean O’Hagan was best in the 800 (2:12).

Matt Alegi took the 3200 (10:24).