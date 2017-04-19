Trumbull Times

Boys track: Trumbull Eagles win first three meets

By Bill Bloxsom on April 19, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High boys track team defeated Ridgefield (96-54) and Westhill (97-53) on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Coach Nick Banks said, “I think the team is well balanced and deep this year. We always try to cover all of the events both on the track and in the field. Because of this we usually have a deep team that can compete with any team in the FCIAC.”

The Eagles were led by seniors Thang Dao, Colin McLevy and Tyler Gleen, each competing in multiple events with positive results.

Dao won the 100 (11:53) and 200 (23.62) and was a part of the 4×400 relay (3:29).

Gleen won the 400 (50.72) and anchored both the 4×800 (8:33.6) and 4×400 relay.

McLevy scored points in the 110 high hurdles (17.7), triple jump (37’2”) and 300 hurdles (43.55).

Jack Jones was first in the long jump (21’1”).

Tyler Rubush won the 1600 (4:39).

Sean O’Hagan was best in the 800 (2:12).

Matt Alegi took the 3200 (10:24).

Related posts:

  1. Boys track: Trumbull defeats Westhill Vikings
  2. Boys track: Trumbull Eagles post long-awaited victory
  3. Boys track: Trumbull jumpers, throwers lead the way
  4. Indoor track: Trumbull Eagles boast five state champions

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 20-26, 2017 Next Post Boys volleyball: Trumbull defeats Warde in five games
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress