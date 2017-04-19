Open houses at Trumbull fire departments Sunday

The three Trumbull fire departments are joining 60 other volunteer companies throughout the state in holding open houses Sunday to make the beginning of National Volunteer Week. The firehouses will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company will open Station 1 at 6315 Main Street, Station 2 at 5400 Main Street, and Station 3 at 4229 Madison Avenue. Nichols Fire Department will open Station 1 at 100 Shelton Road and Station 2 at 582 Booth Hill Road. Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company will open Station 1 at 860 White Plains Road and Station 2 at 100 Daniels Farm Road.

Visitors to the fire houses will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the fire house, and fill out an application to become a volunteer. For more information, visit the departments online at their respective Facebook pages.

More than 80% of all fire personnel in Connecticut are volunteers, and the majority of fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage. Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon.

Volunteer Firefighter Day is part of Everyday Hero CT, a program dedicated to increasing the number of volunteer firefighters throughout the state.