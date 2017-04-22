Campus News

Curry College— Abigail Pieger has been inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the official communication honor society of the National Communication Association (NCA). Abigail was one of 20 students inducted during a ceremony on March 29.

Fordham University — Noelle Starr was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Degree earned

Hofstra University — Brandon Martin, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business.