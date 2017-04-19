School News

Frenchtown School

Parents of 5th graders who will attend Madison Middle School next school year will have a parent orientation at Madison at 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 20.

Our next Fathers’ Club movie night is scheduled for Friday, April 21. More information will be sent home.

Parents of 5th graders who will attend Hillcrest Middle School will have a parent orientation at Hillcrest at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, April 24.

Our next PTA meeting is on Thursday, April 27. More information will be sent home. This is a change from the date listed in the calendar due to the parent orientation at Madison on the originally scheduled date.

Bingo will be held on Friday, April 28. There will be two sessions. More information will be sent home.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26.

If you order from Amazon, consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school: smile.amazon.com/.