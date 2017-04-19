Trumbull Times

Obituary: Vincent J. DiScala, 90, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on April 19, 2017 in Obituaries

Vincent J. DiScala, 90, of Trumbull, retired store manager for Firestone Tire, husband of Virginia Ligi DiScala, died April 17.

Born in Norwalk on Sept. 6, 1926, son of the late Angelo and Margaret Gilbertie DiScala; U.S. Army, World War II.

Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, Joseph DiScala and his wife, Lynn of Fairfield, and Robert DiScala and his wife, Joanne of Trumbull, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews.

Also predeceased by two sisters and their husbands, Mary Space and her husband, Kenneth and Caroline Fallon and her husband, Al.

Services: Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Previous Post More ticks, and more ticks with Lyme, reported in state
