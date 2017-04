The Trumbull High boys lacrosse team has won four straight games, heading into Saturday’s home game at noon with Staples.

The Eagles had a 7-6 win over Brien McMahon last Saturday and defeated Westhill 18-1 on Tuesday.

Andrew Tinnesz and Luke Kammerman had two goals each in the win over McMahon. Kammerman had three assists.

Kammerman had six goals ands Hoffmann four versus Westhill.