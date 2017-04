Ridgefield High defeated the Trumbull High boys volleyball team, 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-16), on Tuesday.

Ridgefield is 5-0. Trumbull is 2-2.

Nick Laudati had 11 kills and 10 service points for the Tigers.

Henrik Lapunov had 27 assists and 22 service points.

Jack Lincoln had six kills and eight service points.

Trumbull was led by Matt Yellen (5 kills and 9 digs), Dan Folchick (5 kills and block) and J.J. Pfohl (4 kills and 4 blocks).