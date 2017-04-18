Trumbull Times

Connecticut is fifth greenest state

Ranks first for water quality

By HAN Network on April 18, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

According to a report released by the personal-finance website WalletHub, Connecticut is 2017’s fifth greenest state. WalletHub released its report today on 2017’s Greenest States.

In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. The data set ranges from total municipal solid waste per capita to energy-efficiency score to carbon-dioxide emissions per capita.

Greenness of Connecticut (1=Greenest, 25=Avg.):

  • 1st — Water Quality
  • 25th — % of Recycled Municipal Solid Waste
  • 6th — Energy Consumption per Capita
  • 12th — Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita
  • 5th — Energy-Efficiency Score
  • 3rd — Methane Emissions per Capita
  • 3rd — Nitrous-Oxide Emissions per Capita

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/greenest-states/11987

