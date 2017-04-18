Trumbull Times

Obituary: Frank Provenzano, 83, of Stratford

By HAN Network on April 18, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Frank Provenzano, 83, of Stratford, retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft, died April 11, at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born on Sept. 21, 1933, in Paola, Province of Calabria, Italy, to the late Gaspare and Carmella Novello Provenzano; U.S. Naval Reservist.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Sullivan and her husband, David of Madison, Karen Newell and her husband, Randy of Fairfield, and Lisa Markelon and her husband, Chuck of Trumbull, seven grandchildren, two sisters, Angelina and Dalmazia, both of Italy, and several nieces and nephews.

Burial: Garden Mausoleum in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

