Musical event to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., will host the popular Tour Choir of Concordia College, Bronxville, NY. The event is free and open to the public (a free-will offering will be taken to help defray the choir’s expenses).

For more information, call 203-268-7555 or visit holycrosstrumbull.org.