The Brien McMahon baseball team defeated Trumbull High, 7-6, on Monday.

Mike Claps had two hits, including a double, for McMahon.

Cory Morton had a three-run double in a five-run fourth that gave the Senators a 5-4 lead.

Tyler Zikias had two hits for Trumbull.

Tony Socci had a two-run double.

McMahon 000 520 0 7 6 1

Trumbull 022 011 0 6 6 3

M- James Stefanowicz (W), Andre Matthews (5) and Chris Ehlers

T- Andrew Lojko(L), Ryan Roberto (5) and Kevin Bruggeman