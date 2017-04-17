Trumbull Times

Softball: St. Joseph tops Warde on Basso’s single

By Trumbull Times on April 17, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Julia Basso hit a game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give St. Joseph a 5-4 victory over Fairfield Warde on Monday.

Cami Heintz had three hits for the Cadets (3-4, 3-1 FCIAC).

Hanna Errico and Jo Hillman each had two hits.

Warde’s Katie Goodchild had two hits and scored two runs.

Sophia Sancho had two hits and two RBIs.

Olivia Vadas struck out 11 batters.

Warde       000 012 000 1. 4 12 0

St Joseph 101 000 100 2.  5 13 0

Batteries:

W- Olivia Vadas (L) and Goodchild

SJ- Payton Doiron (W) and Jovanna Hillman

