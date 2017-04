Fairfield Warde defeated St. Joseph, 5-3 in FCIAC baseball action on Monday.

Warde’s Zach McKay allowed three first-inning runs and then shut out the Cadets over the next six frames for the Mustangs (1-6, 1-2 FCIAC).

Warde’s Max Lee had two hits, including a home run.

Ryan Donnelly had an RBI single.

Charlie Pagliarini and Jimmy Evans each hit home runs for St. Joseph (4-3, 2-2 FCIAC).

Jake DeLeo had two hits.