Trumbull Times

Baseball: Simon Whiteman slugs three homers for Yale

By Trumbull Times on April 17, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Simon Whiteman is batting .319 for the first place Yale Bulldogs. — photo by Sam Rubin ’95, Yale Sports Publicity

Simon Whiteman of Trumbull helped the Yale University baseball team in its sweep at rival Harvard this past weekend.

On Saturday, Whiteman hit his first career home run, a two-run shot.

In his next at bat, Whiteman slugged another two-run homer, as the Bulldogs swept the twin bill.

On Easter Sunday, he hit his third homer of the series, another two-run blast.

A junior, Whiteman is batting .319, .341 in Ivy League play and has the top fielding percentage (.982) for second baseman.

He is third in the league in stolen bases.

Yale has a 10-2 record, best in the Rolfe Division.

The Bulldogs play Dartmouth this weekend in a four-game set at Yale Field.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Joe Nemchek pitches Trumbull past McMahon
  2. Baseball: Trumbull’s Andrew Lojko shuts out Stamford
  3. Baseball: Trumbull defeats Darien, 5-2
  4. Baseball: Trumbull defeats Bunnell in nine innings

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Trumbull's Brian Hnatuk pitching in at ECSU Next Post Baseball: Warde defeats St. Joseph, 5-3
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress