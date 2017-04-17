Baseball: Simon Whiteman slugs three homers for Yale

Simon Whiteman of Trumbull helped the Yale University baseball team in its sweep at rival Harvard this past weekend.
On Saturday, Whiteman hit his first career home run, a two-run shot.
In his next at bat, Whiteman slugged another two-run homer, as the Bulldogs swept the twin bill.
On Easter Sunday, he hit his third homer of the series, another two-run blast.
A junior, Whiteman is batting .319, .341 in Ivy League play and has the top fielding percentage (.982) for second baseman.
He is third in the league in stolen bases.
Yale has a 10-2 record, best in the Rolfe Division.
The Bulldogs play Dartmouth this weekend in a four-game set at Yale Field.