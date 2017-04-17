Baseball: Trumbull’s Brian Hnatuk pitching in at ECSU

Brian Hnatuk from Trumbull is pitching this season for Eastern Connecticut State University.
The Warriors are currently 12-9.
Head coach Matt LaBranche said of Hnatuk, who has appeared in eight games, starting three, “He’s a guy that’s a wild card and has as good of stuff as anyone on the team. We returned most of our starters from last year.”
A team strength this year lies in the fact that no less than eight everyday players are left-handed hitters, three of whom are returning starters.
In 2016, the Warriors (23-19 overall) earned their second Little East Conference Championship in three years.
The Little East tournament is scheduled for May 10-13. NCAA tournament play begins with eight regional tournaments May 17-21, followed by the national tournament in Grand Chute, WI, on Memorial Day weekend.