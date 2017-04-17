CT, national gas prices continue to climb

Connecticut’s average gas price today is $2.48, three cents higher than this time last week. Compared to this time last year, average prices are $.24 cents higher.

Nationally, average prices have increased for 20 consecutive days with today’s price of $2.41, $.02 cents higher than this time last week; and $.30 cents higher than this time last year.

Average prices typically increase this time of year with the onset of the summer drive season, warmer weather and the conversion to more expensive summer blends. This year contributing to that increase are reports of possible extended production cuts by OPEC and a decline in oil inventories that American motorists have enjoyed over the last year or so.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.54

New Haven/Meriden $2.46

Greater Hartford $2.46

New London/Norwich $2.47

Statewide average $2.48

Today, South Carolina continues to register the lowest average in the nation at $2.13, followed by Mississippi at $2.08. Hawaii continues to lead the nation with highest prices at $3.06, followed by California at $3.01. Connecticut has move down to 13th place from 12th as the state with the highest prices in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 61 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.