Student organizes Kick for Kindness fundraiser Sunday

Mishka Kapoor an eighth-grade National Junior Honor Society Student at Madison Middle School, is hosting a Kicks for Kindness soccer fundraiser Sunday at Madison Middle School’s soccer field. First Selectman Tim Herbst will serve as the goalie. For $5, participants can take three shots on goal. The event is open to all students.

“At a time in our world and communities where tensions are high, I believe it is critical for community members to act locally to promote kindness and caring” Mishka said.

Kick for Kindness will raise funds for Ben’s Bells, a non-profit organization with a mission to “inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness, thereby strengthening our relationships, our communities and ourselves.”

The effort is part of Mishka’s community service project for the National Junior Honor Society.

Kick for Kindness takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Herbst said Mishka was an example of the talent and character of students in Trumbull.

“It is wonderful to see young people taking a stake in their community,” he said. “I am very happy to be teaming up with her to raise money for a wonderful organization.”

The entire community is invited to attend Kick for Kindness. For more information, call 203-452-5005