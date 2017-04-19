Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 20-26, 2017

By Julie Miller on April 19, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 20-26, 2017

1 a.m. — Decisive Day

2:30 a.m. — The Future without GE

4 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee April 6 meeting

7:25 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance April 6 meeting

7:45 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission April 10 special meeting

8:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation April 10 meeting

9:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning April 12 meeting

12:40 p.m. — The History of New England Pie

2 p.m. — Tips from a Hiring Manager

3 p.m. — Decisive Day

4:30 p.m. — The Future without GE

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Finance Committee April 18 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education April 18

9 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance April 18 Budget Vote

11 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning April 19 meeting

