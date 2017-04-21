Sabine Bonner guest speaker at Long Hill Garden Club

Sabine Bonner will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, April 24. The meeting, held in the Trumbull Library Community Room begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a “Gather, Greet and Eat” and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The program is Watercolors and Flowers.

Bonner is a well-known artist and teacher in the area with many of her works displayed throughout Fairfield County and New England, as well as at national exhibitions. Some are currently on display at the Trumbull Library.

She will be painting a watercolor of spring flowers during her presentation as she explains color choices and selection of flowers. The painted picture will be given to the garden club upon completion.

There is a $10 guest fee. For further information contact Nancy at 203-261-5837.