Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22 — Come celebrate with an environmental movie from the Trumbull main library. Visit our display and check some out.

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 to adult. Saturday, April 22, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Free. Register.

Upcoming — Health Resources and Database Discovery. Wednesday, April 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Register. Free.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in Craft — All ages. Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday,. April 24, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday,. April 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, April 26, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday,. April 27, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

