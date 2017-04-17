Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on April 11 saw Team 15 (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) increase its first place lead to 15 points.

John Verdeschi had a big day with high single game scratch of 266, the single game with handicap of 284 and the three game series scratch of 683.

Robert Winston had the series with handicap of 742.

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 201.

Dave Martini continues as the high individual point leader with 113 points.

In the Friday League at the Nutmeg Lanes on April 14, Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) continues in first place by 10 points ahead of Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Rich Schwam had the high scratch single of 248.

Noel Gabrielle had the series scratch high of 643.

Paul Schuerlein had the single game with handicap of 273 and Chris Barrett had the series with handicap of 718.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 209.