Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph Cadets on a hot streak

St. Joseph defeated Stratford High, 16-1, in girls lacrosse on Saturday.

The Cadets have won three consecutive games and are 4-1 on the season.

Kate Condron and Jettke Gray each had three goals and an assist.

Maddie Dunkel scored three goals.

Abbey Ivanovich had two goals, along with seven assists.

Lily Livanovich had a goal and two assists.

Amanda Lopez and Halle Grabowski each scored a goal.

Katelyn O’Dea and Annie McNeil each had a goal and an assist.

Mikaela Trafecante had an assist.

Erin Owens had seven saves.