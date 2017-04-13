Baseball: Norwalk Bears defeat St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Norwalk High, 7-4, in Trumbull on Thursday.

Isaac Keehn pitched a four-hitter, striking out 13.

Reid Singewald was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bears.

Eddie McCabe had two doubles.

Neil Vasquez had a RBI double for the Cadets.

Stephen Paolini had a triple and scored two runs.

Norwalk 0 3 0 0 2 2 0–7 11 1​

St Joseph 0 0 0 1 0 3 0—4 4 2

Battery: (StJ) Al Paolozzi (Loss 1-1), Mike D’Agostino (5), Hadyn Gorley (6) and Zach Dunkel; (Norwalk) Isaac Keehn (Win 2-1) and Marco Monteiro