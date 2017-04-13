Trumbull Times

Baseball: Norwalk Bears defeat St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on April 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph lost to Norwalk High, 7-4, in Trumbull on Thursday.

Isaac Keehn pitched a four-hitter, striking out 13.

Reid Singewald was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bears.

Eddie McCabe had two doubles.

Neil Vasquez had a RBI double for the Cadets.

Stephen Paolini had a triple and scored two runs.

Norwalk 0 3 0 0 2  2 0–7  11  1​

St Joseph 0 0 0 1 0 3 0—4 4 2

Battery: (StJ) Al Paolozzi (Loss 1-1), Mike D’Agostino (5), Hadyn Gorley (6) and Zach Dunkel; (Norwalk) Isaac Keehn (Win 2-1) and Marco Monteiro

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: St. Joseph tops Jonathan Law in opener
  2. Baseball: Bethel defeats St. Joseph in 15-12 slugfest
  3. Girls basketball: Bears defeat Cadets to earn berth
  4. Baseball: St. Joseph defeats Danbury High

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Softball: Trumbull falls to unbeaten Stamford
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress