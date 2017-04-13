Softball: Trumbull falls to unbeaten Stamford

Trumbull High gave up three runs in the first inning and the Eagles were never able to solve the left-handed pitching of Stamford High’s Sara Staley when the visiting unbeaten Black Knights won a 3-0 FCIAC softball decision on Thursday.

Trumbull pitcher Ally Szabo was dominant after the first inning uprising.

The right-handed senior scattered seven hits and struck out nine.

Three of the four walks she issued came in the top of the first.

Staley had the only hit in the inning, a two-out RBI single to left-center.

Trumbull (2-3, 0-2 FCIAC) loaded the bases in the second, but couldn’t bring a run home.

Courtney Fairfield reached on an infield error.

Courtesy runner Maggie Coffin went to second on Erica Fluskey’s grounder to Staley.

Julia Huzi lined a single over shortstop and stole second to put runners on second and third.

Emily Gell was thrown out at first on a ball ruled to hit off the plate for the second out.

Steph Liptack was hit in the shoulder by a pitch to load the bases for Alexa Adinolfi, who grounded sharply to short.

Dana Serrichio stayed with the short hop and made a good throw to first to end the inning.

Briana Giacombe singled with one out in the third, but was erased on a 6-6-3 double play started by Serrichio.

After an inning-opening error in the second, Szabo struck out the side.

She retired 9-of-10 batters over three frames (a walk in the fourth), seven on strikes.

Lauren O’Neill snapped the hitless skein with a single in the fifth, and Allie Buzzeo added a two-out base hit, but Szabo got the last out on a fly ball to Fluskey in center.

Staley retired the final 13 batters, as the Black Knights improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the FCIAC.