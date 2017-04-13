Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA gymnasts excel at state meet

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, girls gymnastics team competed at the YMCA Gymnastics Connecticut State Championships hosted by the Wilton Family YMCA.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y had 7 level teams compete with approximately 350 gymnasts and seven YMCAs from Connecticut and New York. Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with eight first-place All-Around state champions and a pair of first-place Level team champions.

Level 3 gymnast Avelina Bellulovich of Easton won the 12-year-old division all-around with a score of 36.4. Bellulovich placed second on beam with a score of 8.8.

Celestina Bellulovich was the state champion in floor exercise with a score of 9.825.

Sara O’Connor of Monroe placed second all-around in the 9-year-old division, with a score of 36.95 She was second on vault (9.325).

Allison Pucciarelli of Trumbull placed second in floor exercise for Level 3 with a score of 9.475.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y gymnast Laura Catuccio of Trumbull dominated the Level 4 12-year-old age division.

Not only did Catuccio take first in the all-around (35.9), but was beam champion (9.05).

Level 4 Allie Encarnacion of Fairfield left the competition with a first-place on bars with a score of 9.35.

Bailey Bajda of Monroe took second place on vault (9.15).

Jenna Dattillo of Monroe was second in floor exercise (9.25).

The Level 4 team placed third in the team awards.

Level 6 gymnast Olivia Cross of Monroe took first place in the all-around with a score of 36.325, as well as placing second on bars (8.9) and beam (9.0).

Samantha and Alexis Sullivan of Monroe both took second in floor exercise in their respective age groups: Samantha with a 9.525 and Alexis with a 9.575.

Dale Kivits of Trumbull was right up on the podium with them, after earning first in floor exercise (9.625).

The Level 6 team placed second in the team awards.

2016 YMCA Gymnastics national champion Zosia Kocab of Monroe placed first in the all-around (36.225) and vault (9.65) for Level 7.

Grace Stephens of Monroe stood right next to Kocab on the podium, placing second in the all-around (36.0), as well as placing first on beam (9.025) and second in floor (9.375).

Level 7 Callan Vaughn of Trumbull placed second on beam (8.775).

Olivia Hogan of Trumbull took first on bars (9.0) and beam (8.9), and placed second in the all-around for 15-17 year old age division.

The Level 7 team placed second in the team awards.

Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA had numerous Xcel Team gymnasts win individual events and all-around.

Xcel Silver gymnast Alexa Ekstrom of Monroe swept the podium with a win in the all-around (36.825), and a win on beam (9.15) and floor (9.4).

Alyssa Valentino of Trumbull placed second on beam (9.0) and floor (9.1).

Xcel Gold gymnast Sarah Gold of Trumbull took second on bars with an 8.7.

The Xcel Silver team took first place, despite only having three gymnasts on that level.

Although Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA’s Xcel Bronze team was just instated this year, they managed to take first place as a team and had three all-around champions.

Alexa Truini of Trumbull placed first in the all-around for age division 6-7 (35.4); and first on vault (8.8).

Jane Shannon of Trumbull took first in the all-around in the 8-year-old age division with a score of 37.0. She also placed first on beam (9.5) and second on vault (9.1).

Mikayla Kouble of Trumbull took first place on bars (9.325), second on floor (9.55) and second all-around (36.925).

Carly Murphy of Trumbull placed first on vault with a score of 9.15.

Lauren Clark of Trumbull was another All-Around champion with a score of 35.8. Clark also took second on bars (8.95).

Sadie Morris of Shelton took first on bars (9.2), and second on vault (9.075) and all-around (36.35).

Other Xcel Bronze gymnasts that took second place were Cristina Nogueira of Trumbull on bars (9.15), Julia Prancuk of Shelton on floor (9.6), and Addison Pastore of Trumbull on bars (9.0).

Payton Cuminotto-Reis of Trumbull came out on top on beam in the 10 year old division with a 9.55.

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA will be wrapping up its season at the YMCA Regional Championships in Maine, May 12-14, as well as competing in the YMCA National Championships in Savannah, Georgia, June 29-July 1.

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA will be wrapping up its season at the YMCA Regional Championships in Maine, May 12-14, as well as competing in the YMCA National Championships in Savannah, Georgia, June 29-July 1.