Trumbull Times

Toddler hospitalized after fall from window

By Donald Eng on April 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A two-year-old child was hospitalized Tuesday after falling through a window at the Woodland Hills Condominiums Tuesday, police said. The child suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries from the approximately 15 to 20-foot fall onto pavement.

Trumbull police and EMS received a 911 call from the boy’s mother at 6:28 p.m. Officers found the child conscious and crying in the driveway with his mother. He was treated and taken to Bridgeport Hospital by EMS.

Police determined the child had been sitting on a couch in the living room near a window that was open but had a screen in place. The mother apparently looked away for a moment and the child stood and pressed against the screen, which gave way.

Police said based on the preliminary information the fall was accidental, and no charges have been filed.

Related posts:

  1. Details emerge in police officer's sexual assault arrest
  2. Bank teller used customer information for counterfeit checks
  3. Court says police departments, including Trumbull, can be sued for 2008 drug raid
  4. Scout organizes Public Safety Day at Westfield Trumbull
Previous Post Kennedy Center Golf Classic Next Post Jane Ryan School holds Invention Convention
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress