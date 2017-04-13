Toddler hospitalized after fall from window

A two-year-old child was hospitalized Tuesday after falling through a window at the Woodland Hills Condominiums Tuesday, police said. The child suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries from the approximately 15 to 20-foot fall onto pavement.

Trumbull police and EMS received a 911 call from the boy’s mother at 6:28 p.m. Officers found the child conscious and crying in the driveway with his mother. He was treated and taken to Bridgeport Hospital by EMS.

Police determined the child had been sitting on a couch in the living room near a window that was open but had a screen in place. The mother apparently looked away for a moment and the child stood and pressed against the screen, which gave way.

Police said based on the preliminary information the fall was accidental, and no charges have been filed.