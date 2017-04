Technique Tigers Baseball Academy is running a weekly all-day Summer Sports Camp (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) for $199.

There are two sessions in July, the 10th-14th and the 24th-28th, and one August session, the 7th to 11th.

Register online at techniquetigers.com.

Technique Tigers Baseball is located at 25 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull, CT and can be reached at 475-988-1501.