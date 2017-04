St. Joseph defeated Trinity Catholic, 18-1, in Stamford on Wednesday.

Cat Connell and Melissa Bike combined on the five-inning mercy-rule two-hitter.

Trish Bastek had three hits for the Cadets (2-3, 2-0 FCIAC).

Payton Doiron and Cami Heintz each had two hits.

Charlee Faugno had an RBI triple for the Crusaders.

SJ 910 62. 18 18 0

Trinity 000 01. 1 2 3

Batteries

SJ Cat Connell (W), Melissa Bike (S) and Allie Petronchak

TC- Sam Calicchio and Charlee Faugno