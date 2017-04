Boys volleyball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Danbury High

The Trumbull High boys volleyball team defeated Danbury High, 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-20 25-15) on Wednesday.

J.J Pfohl had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs for coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles (2-1).

Dan Folchick had seven kills, two assists, a block and a dig.

Andrew Menjivar had 12 digs, 36 assists, three blocks and eight service points.

Matt Yellen had six kills, eight digs, an assist and 12 service points.

For Danbury (1-3), Joe Sigillo had 34 assists, Chris Rodriguez had 16 kills and four blocks and Carlos Rodriguez had 12 kills.