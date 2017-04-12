Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph defeats Trinity Catholic, 10-1

By Trumbull Times on April 12, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph baseball team defeated Trinity Catholic, 12-1, in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Ben Talbot pitched no-hit ball in his five inning stint to start the game. He struck out 12.

Jake DeLeo had two of St. Joe’s 10 hits, scored two runs and had four RBIs.

Charlie Pagliarini had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.

Zach Hurd had the only hit for the Crusaders.

Trinity Catholic  0 0 0 0 0 0 1—1  1  1

St Joseph 2 4 5 1 0 0 X—12  10  2

Battery: (StJ) Ben Talbot  (Win 1-0), Griffin Love (6) and Zach Dunkel;

(TC) Chris Raduazzo (Loss), Sam Pensiero (3), Jack Morris (4) and John Farrell

Records: St Joseph 4-1, 2-0 FCIAC; Trinity Catholic 0-6, 0-2 FCIAC

