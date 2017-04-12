Baseball: Ben Fero pitches Trumbull past Darien High

Ben Fero took a seat on the bus taking the Trumbull High baseball team to its game with Darien High on Wednesday morning, and the junior was worried.

Facing the team that had defeated his squad in the FCIAC finals a year earlier didn’t concern the right-handed pitcher — it was the weather.

“I was a little worried early because of rain (in the forecast) and I thought it might be canceled,” said Fero after going the distance in the Eagles’ come-from-behind 5-4 eight-inning win over the Blue Wave.

“I kept asking my coach, and he said we’d be good to go. I was happy, I really wanted this start. I started warming up and I felt good from the beginning.”

Fero struck out seven batters and allowed only two earned runs, as Trumbull snapped a three-game losing streak.

“Benny battled out there for us, he kept us in the game,” Trumbull coach Phil Pacelli said. “He got better as the game went on. He had all his pitches working.”

Trumbull (2-3, 1-1 FCIAC) fell behind Darien (2-3, 1-1 FCIAC) 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after three before climbing back in

They scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, with Robert Olah’s hitting a two-run single, to tie the game.

The Wave’s Peter Marren hit a homer over the fence in left field in the home fifth to regain the edge.

“My curveball was working early, later in the game I felt it slip a little,” said Fero. “My fastball was working well then I spotted it up a little high a few times. The home run the kid hit was a hanging slider.”

Trumbull tied the game in the sixth on Dustin Siqueira’s RBI single.

In the eighth, Danny Ruchalski reached base and was on second base with two outs.

He never stopped running on a ground ball to the right side and beat the relay home for a 5-4 lead.

“I saw it come up on him (the second basemen) and Danny was coming hard, so I just kept him going,” Pacelli said. “The throw (to plate) came late and he made a strong slide.”

With the lead for the first time in the game, Fero returned to the mound.

“I was just trying to go as long as I could,” he said. “I’m a competitor. I know these guys (my teammates) are competitors. We just had to scrap for some runs. I believed it them. I didn’t even ask my coach, I just wanted to go back out.”

Darien put a runner on base, but he was picked off by catcher Kevin Bruggeman for the first out.

Fero retired the next two batters.

“This was a big one for us today,” Pacelli said. “We haven’t been playing bad, but until today just not good enough to win.”