Long Hill United Methodist Church to hold spaghetti supper/free concert

By Julie Miller on April 20, 2017 in Community, News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

The monthly spaghetti supper-concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), resumes Saturday, April 22. Spend the first weekend of spring being entertained by crowd favorite Michael Maronich as he brings his talents to the mike and our Steinway. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

First up is the spaghetti and meatball dinner with salad, bread, desserts and beverages. The dinner costs $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 203-965-9691.

