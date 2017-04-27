Bar Mitzvah celebration

Ethan Fink, son of Doug and Susan Fink of Monroe, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, April 29, at Congregation B’nai Torah.
Ethan Fink, son of Doug and Susan Fink of Monroe, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, April 29, at Congregation B’nai Torah.
