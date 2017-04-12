Boys lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles defeat Warde Mustangs

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse team defeated Fairfield Warde, 10-9, on Tuesday.

“After a couple of losses it was good to get back on track last night with a tough FCIAC matchup,” Eagle coach Jim Kammerman said. “Aiden Clark had a great all-around game riding off attackers, clearing and playing great defense.”

Danny Hoffmann paced the offense with three goals and four assists

Luke Kammerman had three goals and an assist.

Peter Raverta had two goals.

Griffin Schutz had a goal and an assist.

Spencer Biebel scored a goal and Trevor Arganese had an assist.

Trumbull visits Southington High on Thursday at 5 p.m. and plays at FCIAC foe Brien McMahon on Saturday at 4.