Campus News

By Julie Miller on April 15, 2017

University of Tampa — Kylie Rotanelli has been named a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Rotanelli is scheduled to graduate in 2017 with a degree in accounting. She is a 2013 graduate of Trumbull High School and is the daughter of Mario and Joanne Rotanelli.

Dean’s List

Emerson College — Lucy Flucker, Political Communication; Casey Marazita, Theatre Education; Paul Philben, Media Arts Production.

Gettysburg College — Kevin T. Bielicki, class of  2017, Student Senator Member of 2017 class Gift Committee Peace Corp Ambassador, majoring in Chinese Studies and History; Emily R. Ciancimino, class of  2020, undeclared major.

