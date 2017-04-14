School Briefs

Booth Hill School

Continue to send in your Box Tops. All money earned from this year’s Box Tops collection goes toward the Media Center.

Monday, April 17 is a professional development day for teachers. No school for students.

From April 19-May 5, SBAC testing will be taking place.

Wednesday, April 19 is the 1st grade field trip to the Beardsley Zoo.

Saturday, April 22, the 5th grade Tag Sale will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at BHS. Rain date is April 23.

Frenchtown School

We hope everyone is enjoying their spring vacation. School reopens on Tuesday, April 18.

Students in grades 3-5 will attend a Pep Rally on Wednesday, April 19, to kick off SBAC testing. SBAC testing will begin on Thursday, April 20, for grade 3 students. The testing schedule has been sent home.

Parents of 5th graders who will attend Madison Middle School next school year will have a parent orientation at Madison at 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 20.

Our next Fathers’ Club movie night is scheduled for Friday, April 21. More information will be sent home.

Parents of 5th graders who will attend Hillcrest Middle School will have a parent orientation at Hillcrest at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, April 24.

Our next PTA meeting is on Thursday, April 27. More information will be sent home. This is a change from the date listed in the calendar due to the parent orientation at Madison on the originally scheduled date.

Bingo will be held on Friday, April 28. There will be two sessions. More information will be sent home.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Jane Ryan School

Jane Ryan announced that it has been named a School of Distinction by the Connecticut State Department of Education for 2015-2016.

Congratulations to Emelia Field for winning the Trumbull High School DECA Club’s Seussical Poetry contest.

Jane Ryan held the Invention Convention for its 5th graders. The following students were chosen to compete at Western Connecticut State University: Sean Korchinski, The Skating Chair; Wesley Maltas, Guard-A-Can Angel; Nicole Kargin, Color Action-No Reaction; Kristen Racicot, Anchor Cap; Rebecca Sexton, Hat Joey; Domenic Costello, Garbage Glow; Braden McDermott, Chicken Nation Hydrator; Jonathan Pires, Rain Out; Isabella Pizzicarola, Plant Purifier; Aiden Stewart, PET-O-METER; Walter Withrow, The Comprehensive Dispenser; Shane Dobosz, Stick Gripper 500.

Of those students, the following are moving on to compete at the University of Connecticut: Wesley Maltas, Nicole Kargin, Rebecca Sexton, Braden McDermott, Aiden Stewart, and Shane Dobosz.