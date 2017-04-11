Trumbull Times

Obituary: Vincent “Vinny” F. Lipinski, 88, of Stratford

Vincent “Vinny” F. Lipinski, 88, of Stratford, formerly of Fairfield, employed by Harvey Hubbell’s Wiring Device Division of Bridgeport, husband of Josephine Berna Lipinski, died April 9, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Proctor, Vt. in 1928 to the late Paul and Anna Lipinski; U.S. Army, Korean War veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, Stephen of Orlando, Fla. and Vin of Trumbull, along with Vin’s wife Diana and Vinny’s grandchildren, Andrew, Patrick, Jessica and James, sister-in-law, Denise Lipinski of France, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Frances and his brother, Edward, in-laws, Joseph and Rosaria Berna, sister-in-law, Edith Visconti and a nephew.

Services: Wednesday, April 12, 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, April 11, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County, 855 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06604.

