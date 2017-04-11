Jane Ryan Cub Scouts host Author and Illustrator Night

Jane Ryan’s Pack 64 cub scouts hosted their first Author and Illustrator Night at its April pack meeting. The group met with four authors and illustrators who gave their time to speak with the boys about writing and drawing and then conducted a writers workshop with the boys in small groups by grade. The event concluded with each group sharing some of the stories and illustrations they created. Authors and illustrators included Tony Abbott, author of more than 100 books for children ages 6-14, including the well known Secrets of Droon Series; Gigi Priebe, founder of Stepping Stones and author of The Adventures of Henry Whiskers; James McDonough, owner of The Enemy, a full range of freelance editorial and creative writing services and author of Decoidz, Subliminal Messengers and Transformers and GI Joe comics; and, Lizzy Rockwell, whose artwork can be seen in picture books, magazines, games and on walls is the illustrator of more than 25 books.