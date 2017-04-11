Obituary: Judith Anne Meade Faulkner, of Trumbull

Judith Anne Meade Faulkner, of Trumbull, fourth grade teacher at Jane Ryan Elementary School, died April 4, at home.

Daughter of the late William and Margaret Meade, sister of the late William “Bill” Meade.

Survivors include sisters, Carol Sirotnak (Robert) of Black Rock and Lynne Gilleard (Gregg) of South Carolina, sister-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Meade of Trumbull, and many nieces, nephews, grand, and great grand nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Mercy Learning Center, 637 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.