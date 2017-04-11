Trumbull Times

Obituary: Barbara M. O’Brien, 64, of Trumbull

Barbara M. O’Brien, 64, of Trumbull, teacher at Tomlinson Middle School, died April 5, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Francis T. and Marie E. McHugh O’Brien, R.N.

Survivors include sister, Maureen A. Harrak and husband, Walter of Wolcott, brother, Frank J. O’Brien and wife, Lori of Georgia, a niece, three nephews, two great nephews, and two great nieces.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.

